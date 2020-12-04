ParliamentaryElection2020/ Friday - last day of election campaign

Friday is the last day of the electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections, according to AGERPRES.

The electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections began on November 6 and officially ends on Saturday at 7:00 hrs.

As in the local elections, the electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections took place under strict conditions, imposed by the state of alert on the Romanian territory, declared in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

On November 12, the National Committee for Emergency Situations established, by the decision adopted on the 30-day extension of the state of alert on Romania's territory starting with November 14, several measures regarding the period of the parliamentary elections electoral process.

On Sunday, Romanians are expected at the polls to elect their future senators and deputies for a four-year term.

For the first time, Sunday's election will take place in Romania with several quarantined localities.

There are also candidates having tested positive for the novel coronavirus who are in isolation at home, including Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) co-president Dan Barna.

Abroad, the parliamentary elections will take place over two days - Saturday and Sunday, and in Romania - on Sunday, between 7:00 and 21:00 hrs.