ParliamentaryElections2020/AEP: Oct 22, 24:00 hrs - registration deadline for vote by mail in diaspora

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) reminds Romanian citizens with domicile or residence abroad that they can still register as voters by mail only on Thursday, the deadline being October 22, 24:00 hrs, Romanian time, according to AGERPRES.

In a release sent to AGERPRES, the president of the Permanent Electoral Authority, Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, reiterates his call to Romanians abroad to opt for voting by mail, as a safe and convenient way to vote remotely, without queues, without costs and without risks, especially in the context of the uncertainty related to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

All the information regarding the registration procedure for the postal vote are available on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro.

More than 36,000 applications were submitted until Thursday, at 2:30 pm, by Romanians abroad for voting by mail in the December 6 elections.