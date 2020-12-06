ParliamentaryElections2020/ Dajbog (MAI): 188 complaints regarding potential infringements regarding electoral process; 57 not confirmed

Since the beginning of the electoral process 188 complaints were filed regarding misdemeanors or felonies regarding the elections, and 57 of them were unconfirmed, said, on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), Monica Dajbog, according to AGERPRES.

"Since the beginning of the voting process and until this time there were 188 complaints filed regarding misdemeanors or felonies regarding the elections. Following verifications conducted until this time, 57 complaints were unconfirmed," said Dajbog, in a press statement at the MAI headquarters.

According to her, 26 felonies regarding the voting process were noted and 33 fines worth 120,000 RON and 24 written warnings were issued.