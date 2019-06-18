Passenger air transport, up 6.6pct on Romanian airports, in Q1 (INS)

The passenger air transport registered at the airports in Romania increased by 6.6 percent in the first quarter of the year, to 4.64 million people, compared to 4.356 million registered in the same period of 2018, shows data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to statistics, in the first three months of 2019, both international passenger air transport and freight transport (including postal services) of airports have the largest share in total, as follows: passenger transport - 87.1 percent for outbound passengers and 86.1 percent for disembarked passengers; freight transport (including postal service) - 98.3 percent, both for loaded and unloaded goods.

The INS data reveal that the highest shares in passenger and freight transport were registered at Henri Coanda - Bucharest, Avram Iancu - Cluj-Napoca and Traian Vuia - Timisoara airports.

The activity of airports with the highest shares in passenger and freight air transport is as follows: Henri Coanda - Bucharest - with 1.539 million outbound passengers and 1.446 million disembarked passengers, 4,371 tonnes of loaded goods and 4,920 tonnes of unloaded goods, respectively; Avram Iancu - Cluj-Napoca with 294,300 outbound passengers and 268,700 disembarked passengers, 344 tonnes of loaded goods and 490 tonnes of unloaded goods, respectively; Traian Vuia - Timisoara with 172,700 outbound passengers and 162,300 disembarked passengers, 435 tonnes of loaded goods and 829 tonnes of unloaded goods, respectively.

As for domestic traffic, the activity of Romanian airports is as follows: Henri Coanda - Bucharest with 49.4 percent in the overall number of outbound passengers, a total of 10.4 percent tonnes of loaded goods and 46.4 percent in the total number of flights; Traian Vuia - Timisoara - 17.6 percent in the total number of outbound passengers, 56.3 percent in the total tonnes of loaded goods and 14 percent in the total number of flights; Cluj-Napoca with 14.9 percent in the total number of outbound passengers, 33.3 percent in total tonnes of loaded goods and 14.3 percent in total number of flights.