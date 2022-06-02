Patriarch Daniel: Remembrance of heroes, culture of Romanian soul to affirming consciousness of national unity

The commemoration of the heroes from nation to nation, from generation to generation, means a culture of the Romanian soul through which we affirm the consciousness of the national unity and honour the dignity of the Christians, said on Thursday the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, after the service of commemoration of the heroes of the nation, at the feast of the Ascension of the Lord, Agerpres reports.

"By honouring the heroes of the nation we honour our own people and the dignity of the Christians who say that through prayer for those passed to the Lord we show our love stronger than death. People die when they are forgotten, but when they are remembered, when their graves are cared for, when flowers are brought to their graves, accompanied by candles and prayers, then they live, they are in communion with us," said Patriarch Daniel, in the sermon after the service dedicated to the commemoration of the Romanian heroes.The Patriarch of the BOR emphasized that in the Romanian people there is a connection between the Cross and the Resurrection, and our entire history is one of sacrifice and victory.He said that the commemoration of the heroes "is done with the hope that those who sacrificed themselves for the Romanian nation will be honoured by God for their humble and sacrificial love and by the Romanian people, because freedom and unity are gifts from God, but which must be preserved, often defended in history."At the Ascension of the Lord, the Romanian Orthodox Church celebrates the day of commemoration of the heroes of the Romanian nation.Several memorial services for the heroes were officiated on Thursday, at the feast of the Ascension of the Lord, in all cathedrals, churches, monasteries, cemeteries, at the crosses and monuments dedicated to them in the country and abroad.