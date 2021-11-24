Patriarch Daniel welcomes Germany’s new Ambassador to Romania

His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Romania, Peer Gebauer, at the Patriarchal Residence on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

The German Ambassador thanked the Patriarch for the honourable reception and appreciated the active role of the Romanian Orthodox Church in today’s society as an essential partner for dialogue and practical cooperation.

His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel congratulated the new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Bucharest and wished him a successful diplomatic mission in Romania.

The Patriarch of Romania pointed to the benefits of cooperation in the academic field through the support provided by the Churches in Germany to Romanian Orthodox students.

In this regard, His Beatitude expressed the hope that good Romanian-German relations would contribute to mutually beneficial cooperation.

The importance of education and good information in the field of environmental protection was also highlighted, as well as the promotion of projects in the field of assistance to children and young people in difficulty, and also vulnerable elderly people.

Ambassador Gebauer highlighted his country’s willingness to cooperate with the Romanian Orthodox Church, by sharing experience in these areas, including the various challenges caused by the current pandemic context.

The Patriarch of Romania noted that, in the current difficult period of the pandemic, authorities must provide better information and support to the citizens by ensuring more medical means to prevent the disease caused by the new coronavirus.