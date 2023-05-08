Payment agency authorises EUR 2.78 billion in payments under 2022 campaign.

The Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA) has authorised over EUR 2.78 billion between October 16, 2022 and May 5, 2023 in payments based on applications submitted in 2022 for aid schemes and market measures, according to APIA, told Agerpres.

Thus, EUR 2.66 billion in the 2022 campaign is made up of EUR 1.8 billion from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF); EUR 512.24 million from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and national co-funding; EUR 137 million from the European Union Recovery Instrument (EURI), and EUR 219.73 million from the national budget.

Market measures, foreign trade, promotion of agricultural products and state aid authorised for payment worth EUR 118.69 million is covered as follows: EUR 32 million from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF), and EUR 86.69 million from the national budget.

According to APIA, the payments under the aid schemes for the measures mentioned in Article 67 (2) are made between December 1 and June 30 of the following calendar year, in at most two instalments.