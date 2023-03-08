People's Movement Party: Romania's chance of entering Schengen increases after CJEU is notified

The President of the People's Movement Party (PMP), MEP Eugen Tomac, on Wednesday stated, during a press conference held in Bistrita, that Romania's chances of entering Schengen by the end of 2024 are increasing "significantly" after he sued the Council of the European Union with the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

This action calls for the annulment of the decision of the JHA Council of last December, regarding the rejection of Romania and Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area.

The PMP leader believes that this process is the fastest way to solve the problem of Romania's accession to Schengen, considering that next year is an electoral one.

"We will achieve the goals we set for ourselves, and I think that in a year and a half we will have this process. That's about the practice, a year and a half, two years. But another faster way to solve this problem does not exist because Sweden has proposed on the agenda the subject of Schengen, but without enlargement, because Austria is still opposing the matter. Austria will be opposed in June as well, and from the autumn of next year everyone will enter the electoral campaign, Spain also has internal elections, so I don't see how this file will be able to be unlocked until after the elections in 2024. However, on this process, on this procedure that I have opened, the chances of entering until the end of the year 2024 increase significantly, and once the Parliament is involved in this CJEU lawsuit process, then things will be even more accelerated and obviously our chances are getting bigger and bigger," stated Eugen Tomac. AGERPRES