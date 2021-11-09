Persons vaccinated with Johnson&Johnson could access online platform for booster jab

People who have received their vaccine from Johnson&Johnson can schedule for booster in the online vaccination platform and opt for serum immunization from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson&Johnson, if at least 6 months have passed since the first shot, the medical doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, president of the National Committee for Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) said Tuesday, at a press conference held at Victoria Palace.

"As of 8 November, the booster dose phase has begun for people vaccinated with the vaccine from the Johnson&Johnson company and who have more than 6 months since the administration of the vaccine dose. And the recommendation is to carry out, first of all, a vaccine based on messenger RNA, either from the Pfizer company or from the Moderna company, but, optionally, the same type of vaccine from Johnson&Johnson is also allowed, at the request of the person concerned, taking into account the scientific data, which shows us a sufficiently high immune response after the booster from Johnson&Johnson. In this regard, the programming platform has been optimized to allow people who have been vaccinated with the vaccine from Johnson&Johnson company to make their appointment for the booster dose and be able to select one of the three types of vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson&Johnson, provided they have at least 6 months after the administration of the vaccine dose," Valeriu Gheorghita said.

Moreover, said he, the STS (Special Telecommunications Service) has optimized the platform in terms of the possibility of programming for the additional dose, as well, "that additional dose 3, recommended for immunodepressed people who need from the first vaccination schedule of 3 doses and not two doses, as is commonly provided for, with the possibility of a booster dose, after at least 6 months from the administration of the 3 doses", Agerpres informs.