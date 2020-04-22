PES activists Romania launches platform with video educational resources

"Virtual Classroom" is a project with video educational resources for children, with the purpose of helping them in the context of the coronavirus crisis, launched, on Wednesday, by PES (the Party of European Socialists) activists Romania.

"Given that today [Wednesday - e.n.] school should have started following the spring holiday, PES activists Romania, with the support of MEP Victor Negrescu, launched the 'Virtual Classroom' project, a video channel (...) available on a specific platform, including educational resources for children with the purpose of aiding them in the context of the coronavirus crisis. Given the importance of continuing teaching-learning activities and maintaining pupils' contact with school, PES activists Romania has built an online instrument which offers access to special educational content created by the team's collaborators, but also access to existing, selected content recommended and checked by teachers in the PES activists network. Presently, over 200 video clips with educational content have been selected," a press release sent to AGERPRES by Victor Negrescu shows.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) MEP stated that it's very important for pupils to remain connected to school, to the curriculum, to lessons and, in general, to the learning process.

"We know many children and youths spend their free time on video platforms, so we thought that such a platform could deliver the educational content they need. The Virtual Classroom is in fact a call for mobilization to continue the educational process and seeks to come in support of pupils and teachers, as well as parents that need support materials, contributing to the diversification of online educational sources," said Negrescu, member in the Education Committee of the European Parliament.

According to the release, the "Virtual Classroom" video channel contains educational resources for all groups of children, from primary, gymnasium and high school level, but also activities for kindergartners, for special education and extra-curricular activities. Pupils have access to educational solutions for the following subjects: Romanian language, mathematics, biology, creation workshops and even physical training programs.

"The "Virtual Classroom" is a platform created through volunteering and we desire to develop it with the support of all those who want to join us in support of pupils, parents and teachers in Romania. But there is need for far more support for education, from the national and European level alike, especially for those who do not have the possibility of accessing such online platforms. I am sounding an alarm signal once more - in this period there are many pupils and teachers who do not have access to the Internet and to the necessary technical means to continue their studies," Victor Negrescu emphasized.