PG Lazar says President assesses when to make decision regarding DNA head Kovesi

Romania's Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar stated on Thursday that the President is the one who assesses when to make a decision regarding the chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi.

"The question is suggestive - the President is the one who assesses when to make a decision, the decision belongs to Mr President," Lazar stated at the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) headquarters.President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that he read the reasoning of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decision regarding the case of prosecutor-in-chief of the DNA Laura Codruta Kovesi, but the assessment is not complete, mentioning that in this stage, the reasoning brings out more questions than clarifications.