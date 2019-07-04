PG sends Senate request from DNA to lift immunity of former Minister Florian Bodog to Senate

Interim prosecutor general Bogdan Licu sent the DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) request to lift immunity of the former Minister of Health, Florian Bodog, for allegedly committing abuse of office and forgery, in a file related to how he hired a personal adviser during his mandate.

DNA on Thursday have announced that they "are carrying out an investigation into suspicions of corruption crimes having been committed in the context in which a member of the Government sought to hire someone as a personal adviser for 12 months, without the respective person ever coming to work or providing the services supposed to provide under the individual labour agreement and job specifications."

According to judiciary sources, the member of Government in question is the former Minister of Health, Florian Bodog.

More precisely, over February 2017-January 2018, the former Minister of Health, although he knew that the person he hired as his personal adviser never showed up at the office or did anything to comply with the job related duties, as according to the individual labour agreement and job specifications, he unrealistically confirmed the respective person's presence at the office by signing the collective presence sheets and by never taking any measures to disciplinary sanction the person in question.

Thus, showed the prosecutors, the adviser to the Minister obtained illegal salary rights worth 77,985 lei, which amount represents now a damage in the respective Ministry's budget.

According tot the DNA, in the former Minister's case, the continuation of the criminal proceedings for abuse of office in the context in which a public employee obtained for himself or another unfair benefits and committed forgery, both repeatedly, depends on the approval of the Senate.