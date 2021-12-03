The photo-documentary exhibition "Lost, Displaced, Saved" to include works that were deemed "undesirable" and removed by the totalitarian regimes of the past, will be presented over December 9, 2021 - February 9, 2022, in the Medieval Spaces of the Cotroceni National Museum.

The exhibition aims to bring back to the public, especially the younger generations, a part of the monumental artistic work of a commemorative nature, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Through more than 30 panels, the public will come into contact with some creations of a certain artistic value, some of historical importance, for the national and universal heritage, which fell under the destructive fury of totalitarian ideologies and ended up being demolished, melted or, in rare cases, displaced or hidden."Equestrian statues of kings Carol I and Ferdinand I, belonging to Croatian sculptor Ivan Mestrovic, "The Monument to the Reunification of the Nation" statuary group evoking the Great Union of 1918, the work of sculptor Olga Sturdza-Mavrocordat, the statue of Vasile Lucaciu - fighter for the rights of Romanian Transylvanians - are only a small part of the monuments that were deemed "ideologically and politically inappropriate" in the past and were either destroyed or "removed from the inventory on the basis of minutes," shows the same press release.The exhibition "Lost, Displaced, Saved" can be visited from Tuesday to Sunday, between 9.00 am and 5.00 pm. Visitors will have to pre-schedule their visits, by sending an e-mail to the address vizitare@muzeulcotroceni.ro or by calling the numbers 021.317.31.07/0725.518.381, and they will have to comply with the special measures aimed at preventing contamination with the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.