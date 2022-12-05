Photo exhibition, classical music recital at Dinu Lipatti House on St. Nicholas Day

The "Dinu Lipatti" House of Arts is hosting on Tuesday the "Art of loving" cultural event that will see the opening of a photo exhibition by Catalina Flaminzeanu and a classical music recital by pianist Fabiani Prcsina, a release informs.

The exhibition includes Catalina Flaminzeanu's portraits of cultural and artistic personalities: Ana Barton, Alice Barb, Lidia Bodea, Lia Bugnar, Alexandru Burca, Anca Damian, Silvia Dumitrache, Sandra Ecobescu, Stefan Iancu, Rozana Mihalache, Ioana Nicolaie and Mircea Cartarescu, Maria Obretin, Oana Pellea, Mihaela Radescu and Vlad Radescu, Diana Roman, Chris Simion-Mercurian, Iulian Tanase, Valentin Vasiliu, captured together with their pet companions.

The exhibition is dedicated to the great musician Dinu Lipatti, who was also a passionate and talented photographer.

Three photos featuring Dinu Lipatti, George Enescu and Valentin Lipatti, together with their beloved house pets will also be showcased alongside Catalina Flaminzeanu's creations.

The exhibition opening will be followed by a classical music recital offered by pianist Fabiani Prcsina with compositions by George Enescu, Dinu Lipatti, Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, Frederic Chopin, Piotr Ilici Tchaikovsky and Franz Liszt.

The exhibition is open to the public between December 7 and 30.AGERPRES