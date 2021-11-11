Ploiesti hospital fire / Criminal case for manslaughter, following SJU event

Police have opened a criminal case for manslaughter following the fire that broke out on Thursday morning at the Infectious Diseases Ward of the Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital (SJU), resulting in the death of two patients, the spokesperson of the Prahova Police, Mihaela Florescu, stated for AGERPRES.

The investigation is coordinated by prosecutors.

Two patients aged 74 and 75, respectively, died as a result of a fire that broke out in a room of the Infectious Diseases Ward of SJU Ploiesti, and a nurse suffered burns, who was transferred to the Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest.