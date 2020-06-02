PLUS's Ciolos: A dignitary has to be much more careful than a regular citizen, position implies responsibility

The PLUS (Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party) president Dacian Ciolos says in a Facebook post that the discussion about the photo that resulted in five members of the Executive being fined for not wearing the protective mask and smoking in closed spaces is "a storm in a glass of water", but also points out that a dignitary must be much more attentive to his behavior.

"A dignitary of the state must accept that this position involves a huge responsibility, because through his/her behavior he/she sets an example of public conduct. A regular citizen can exceed the legal speed and, as a result, pay a fine quietly. A dignitary does not have the same lightness in breaking the law. A dignitary has to be much more careful than a regular citizen, and the fact that in our society this way of thinking is not an ordinary one is a major problem that ruins credibility of themselves, of the state and of its institutions. We can't wait for citizens to believe in the state if their dignitaries don't take themselves seriously - but also the position they occupy," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

He noted that the payment of the fine by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban does not represent "a political merit". On the other hand, he appreciated that the PSD (Social Democratic Party) "is the last party" to invoke common sense in public conduct.

At the same time, he said that he was looking forward to the list of Government projects and the administrative mechanisms by which it prepared the absorption of billions from the European Union.

The Bucharest General Directorate of Police (DGPMB) imposed fines of a total of 18,000 lei for five members of the Executive on Saturday, the infringements found being the failure to wear protection masks and smoking in spaces where this is prohibited.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that he was fined at his initiative, after the photo of him smoking and not wearing a mask at the Victoria Palace became public.