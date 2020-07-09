PLUS's Ciolos: In a situation of international crisis, Parliament and Government are playing politics

The Chairman of the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, maintains that the incompetence has a political color, being "a registered trademark of the two parties that run the show in Parliament and in the Government", and accuses the two institutions that in an international crisis situation, "they are playing politics, to their shame and the citizens' drama."

"I fully agree with President Iohannis that the virus has no political color. But let's face it: incompetence does have a political color and it is a trademark of the two parties run the show in Parliament and Government at the moment. We knew the wave was coming, we knew we have testing problems, we knew things can get out of hand. Today we have numbers to confirm our fears. The culprits are those who have been alternating in power for 30 years and have not prepared the administrative apparatus and society for moments of crisis," Ciolos wrote on Thursday, on Facebook.

The PLUS leader calls for assuming the responsibilities, "without any hesitation", deeming that, otherwise, Romania will stay the same also in the next 30 years.

"At this rate, with enough votes to govern for another 30 years, Romania will stay the same. Nothing will change for the better. Responsibilities must be assumed without hesitation. In a situation of international crisis, in which an entire planet is counting their dead and are trying to find medical solutions, Romania's Parliament and Government are playing politics, to their shame and the citizens' drama," added Dacian Ciolos.