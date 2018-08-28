 
     
PM announces contracting loan worth 450 million euro from EIB for rural development infrastructure

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Viorica Dăncilă

The Government included on Wednesday's meeting agenda a memorandum on contracting a loan worth 450 million euro from the European Investment Bank (EIB), in order to continue some investments in rural development, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced. 


"In respect to the continuation of some important investments in rural development, we have included on today's agenda a memorandum regarding a loan from the European Investment Bank, worth 450 million euro. The funds are meant to ensure the co-financing of projects supported by European funds, through the National Rural Development Program 2014-2020, respectively," Dancila said at the beginning of the Government sitting. 

According to the PM, the loan agreement was negotiated with the support of the Public Finance Ministry "under favorable conditions for Romania."

stiripesurse.ro
