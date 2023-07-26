PM Ciolacu calls for investigation in reasonable time on Robanescu hospital incident

Children and their relatives transferred on Tuesday evening to the Marie Curie Children's Emergency Hospital from the Nicolae Robanescu Hospital will be moved back to the latter hospital - where the equipment will be temporarily powered by a generator - to continue their recovery and treatment programme, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said.

PM Marcel Ciolacu and Health Minister Alexandru Rafila paid a visit to the Marie Curie Hospital on Wednesday, and then they will go to the Nicolae Robanescu Hospital.

"It is obvious that today another transformer cannot be brought in, a generator will can be put into operation and then the children will be able to come in for normal recovery and treatment (...) All the children will be moved back. (...) We will transfer them once there is power. I am firmly convinced that we will find, together with the Ministry of Health, a company, a team to fix the windows. Only one ward was affected, just barely. The rest - let's leave it to the investigation. Obviously the transformer was paid for by the hospital, but it is dealer operated, it was under warranty, it was new... I'm firmly convinced that those who are empowered to carry this investigation will come up with the answers. I would very much like it to be within a more than reasonable period of time," said Ciolacu.

In this context, the PM thanked the medical staff who acted for the safe transfer of people affected by the fire.

Referring to the fact that this is not the first time a fire has occurred in a hospital, he said: "It is very difficult to predict that a transformer under warranty will explode."

Marcel Ciolacu gave guarantees that in the coming period there will be massive investment in the health system for which, he said, "we have almost 5 billion euros for investment."

110 child patients and 21 caregiving relatives were safely transferred on Tuesday night from Bucharest's Nicolae Robanescu children's neuromotor rehabilitation hospital to the nearby Marie Curie Children's Hospital after a fire set off at the former medical facility by an electrical transformer, spokesperson of the Marie Curie Hospital Denis Stanescu announced, adding that the fire was extinguished and there were no victims.

The Health Ministry explained that the Nicolae Robanescu Children's Rehab Hospital relied for more than an hour on its own generator for power supply, following a power outage in the evening of July 25. When grid service was restored, the transformer exploded, causing two nearby cars to catch fire.