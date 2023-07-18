PM Ciolacu: Government is committed to keeping all European funding channels open

The Government is committed to keeping all European funding channels open, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday, after the consultations held at the Victoria Palace with the representatives of the Concordia Employers' Confederation and the National Council of Small and Medium Enterprises Media of Romania.

The representatives of the Government presented to the business milieu the principles that are the basis of the plan of economic measures currently being developed.

"The purpose of this plan is to allow the Romanian state both access to all available European funds and to determine more strictness regarding public spending. The members of the Government mentioned that through these measures additional resources are identified to fulfill the public commitment to allocate more funds for the two essential public sectors, Education and Health", a Government's press release reads.

The prime minister continued the dialogue with the business milieu on Tuesday, after having previously held consultations with representatives of large retailers, the construction industry and those of the food industry.

"The Government of Romania is committed to keeping open all European financing channels, which entails the implementation of the reforms assumed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The national economy and Romanian citizens need better quality investments and public services". said Marcel Ciolacu, quoted in the press release. AGERPRES