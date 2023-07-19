PM Ciolacu, Hungarian counterpart Orban, informal meeting in Bucharest.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu had, on Wednesday, in Bucharest, an informal meeting with the prime minister of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orban, during the latter's private visit to Romania, a release by the gov't informs, told Agerpres.

According to the source, Marcel Ciolacu emphasized that, in the overall Romanian-Hungarian relations, the Romanian side wants to maintain an open, positive, constructive approach focused on concrete projects for the benefit of the citizens of the two states.

Moreover, the Romanian premier welcomed the support shown by the Hungarian government for Romania's efforts to join the Schengen area and expressed the hope that Hungary will continue to be an ally of our country in this regard.

"The two prime ministers discussed the initiation of a joint infrastructure project that will have a significant economic impact for both countries," the press release adds.

Also, the Romanian prime minister stressed the need to intensify the investments of Romanian companies in Hungary.

In the perspective of Hungary taking over the Presidency of the EU Council in the first semester of next year, there was also an exchange of opinions on the subject of priorities at the European level, the source states.

Last but not least, during the meeting, prime minister Ciolacu highlighted the importance of sending messages of support for solidarity and unity at the level of the European Union, of EU and NATO support for Ukraine in the context of Russia's military aggression.