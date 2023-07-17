PM Ciolacu: I am convinced enough dismissals will ensue everywhere where there were violations.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Monday said that in the coming days there will be "enough dismissals" everywhere where there were violations of the regulations regarding residential care homes, told Agerpres.

"Today, I received a lot of papers following the inspections. My opinion, and many colleagues from the country stepped in today - county council chairs who drew attention to the fact that certain people did not do their job even at the county leve,... for example the county agency for social payments and inspection. I am firmly convinced that in the coming days there will be enough dismissals everywhere where there were violations," Ciolacu said at the Social Democratic Party (PSD) headquarters when asked if Raluca Turcan or other National Liberal Party (PNL) members should resign amid the scandal caused by the violations of residential care homes regulations.

He added that he did not ask for the resignation of the labour minister and the family minister.

"Let's see all the documents. I have not asked for the resignation of either [labour minister] Mr Budai or [family minister] Mrs Gabriela Firea, to be very clear. I would like to see all the documents from the Ministry of Labour, I have requested them, to see the involvement of those who led the Ministry of Labour," said Ciolacu.