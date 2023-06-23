PM Ciolacu: There are leaders suggesting to leave EU, forgetting that we benefitted from EUR 54bl.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Friday said that there are political leaders who suggest Romania should leave the European Union, forgetting the benefits that the EU membership offers, told Agerpres.

He added that politicians who forget how important the "NATO umbrella" is, especially in the context of a security crisis, should be asked what alternatives they support.

"Now, we can see how important our NATO membership is. We also see certain political leaders who come up and suggest that Romanians should leave the European Union, forgetting that from the European Union Romania has received over 54 billion euros, which are found in the infrastructure and the development of the country, forgetting how important NATO and the NATO umbrella are at this moment, especially in a major regional security crisis for the whole of Europe, with a conflict in Europe in the year 2023. When you see them express such opinions, maybe you ask them what they will put in place. Maybe they have other concepts," Ciolacu told a news conference.

Regarding his social media post on Thursday after threats from the governor of Kherson regarding the attack of the Giurgiulesti bridge, Ciolacu said that the Romanian government had to have a reaction.

"I think the threat was only a test and it was mandatory for the Romanian government to have a reaction. I saw that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also had one. I had one too, as the prime minister and also as a Romanian. We are under an obligation to offer security to Moldova. Remember that there are Romanians like me, just like you, living in Moldova. And I was under that obligation," said Ciolacu.

The pro-Russian governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo has warned that the Russian army would hit the Giurgiulesti bridge in response to Thursday's Ukrainian attack on a bridge connecting the Ukrainian region of Kherson to Crimea. "The coordinates of the bridges in the Odesa region, in the Moldovan Giurgiulesti, which were part of Ukraine on the Danube but was handed over by the Yuschenko regime. All these coordinates are known, so there will be a very serious answer soon," said Saldo.