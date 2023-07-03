PM Ciolacu: There has never been and never will be a discussion on removing facilities in IT

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stated on Monday that there has never been and never will be a discussion at the coalition level regarding the removal of facilities in the IT area.

"There has never been and never will be a removal of facilities in IT. It is a lie and a disinformation the fact that someone considered the removal. IT has an income tax exemption. There will be no discussion about removing this facility in IT and there never has been. To be very clear," Ciolacu said.

He added that in the areas of constructions and agriculture there are facilities both in terms of the income tax and the health insurance contribution (CASS).

"In agriculture and construction there are facilities depending on income, it was up to 40,000 RON, it's up to 10,000. There we have facilities in terms of both income tax and the CASS. The CASS means health. We want health, but we don't collect it. We won't take a measure until we sit down with the main players. Moreover, we have a milestone, it is a milestone written into the PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan], which if we don't meet, we lose money and we lose reforms, which I assume, I have not the slightest reservation, in which it says that gradually, by 2026, we take away these facilities," the prime minister stated.