PM Citu: 2021 budget to be put up for public debate tonight or tommorrow morning

Prime Minister Florin Citu informs that the state budget draft for 2021 will be put up for public debate on Wednesday night or on Thursday morning.

"We will put up for debate the budget for 2021. It will be a public debate, I believe, tonight or tomorrow morning. (...) The economic increase is estimated at 4.3pct in 2021 by the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission, with a nominal gross domestic product of 1,116 billion lei, and here we will have to be really careful - 1,116 billion lei is about the same as last year (...) and similar to the value in 2019, which means that we had a nominal GDP that has been constant for the past three years. During this time, our expenditures have grown very much. We estimate the budgetary deficit at 7.14 - 7.15 - 7.16, we will see, we are still calculating this to see exactly what the final value will be. So we need to stop here," Citu said, after the government meeting.

AGERPRES