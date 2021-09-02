 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu adamant on school year taking place with in-person attendance

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu told a video call on Thursday with the prefects and representatives of the Public Health Directorates that he is adamant on this school year taking place with in-class attendance.

"I am asking you to get seriously involved, to work together and make sure that all steps are taken for the educational process to run smoothly and with as little risk as possible. I am intent on having a school year with in-person attendance. It is very important that we do everything for the safety of the children," Citu specified.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations adopted on Thursday a decision authorizing the Education Ministry and the Health Ministry to issue a joint order establishing the measures for organizing the activity of educational units/institutions under safe health conditions and prevent COVID infections.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.