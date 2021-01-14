PM Citu announces Wage Law amendments to iron out inequities

For the 2021 budget blueprint, the government examines the situation of bonuses in the public sector to see which of them are justified, Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Thursday, announcing also that the Wage Law would undergo amendments for inequities in the public system to be ironed out.

"For the 2021 budget, we are looking at all the bonuses in the public sector to see which ones are justified or not, and we are considering the entire wage system. Also, in 2021 we will come up with a wage law that irons out inequities. The way it was conceived, the 2017 Wage Law promised to do that, but then all sorts of exceptions emerged; as you may remember, the first thing set forth was that the President of Romania has the highest wage but this is (. ..) no longer so. All sorts of exceptions have appeared that must be corrected," Citu said on Radio Guerrilla when asked about the 30 percent bonuses granted to prefecture staff in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to the Prime Minister, both the Wage and the Pensions Law will be amended this year "so as to take into account a set of principles: the principle of contribution for the Pensions Law, and some clear principles to remove inequities from the public pay system for the Wage Law."