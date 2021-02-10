PM Citu: Holiday vouchers that should have been issued this year will be issued in 2022

The holiday vouchers that should have been issued this year will be issued in 2022, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday, announcing that an emergency ordinance on a number of structural measures was discussed in the Government in a first reading.

"Besides the fact that they are seen as a bonus, no, as additional income, in Romania, today, the holiday vouchers issued in 2019 and those in 2020 have been extended, which means that in the economy there are holiday vouchers worth almost 2.4 billion lei that have not been used. (...) We allowed for them to be used this year. The holiday vouchers that should have been issued this year will be issued next year and we have this saving in the budget," Citu explained in a press conference at Victoria Palace.

AGERPRES