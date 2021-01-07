PM Citu: In 2020 we halted collapse of economy generated by health crisis; there will be solid growth in 2021

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that in 2020 the collapse of the economy generated by the health crisis was halted and "the fastest recovery in history after a period of crisis" was generated, adding that in 2021 there will be a solid growth, according to AGERPRES.

"In 2020 we halted the economic downturn caused by the health crisis and generated the fastest recovery in history after a period of crisis. A V recovery of the economy. The reforms we will implement in this government, along with everything we did in 2020, guarantee a solid economic growth in 2021," Florin Citu wrote on Facebook.

He gave assurances that "we will have a stronger and more efficient economy for the benefit of all Romanians."