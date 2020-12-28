PM Citu: Minimum salary to increase slightly above inflation rate

Prime Minister Florin Cîtu on Monday said that the minimum salary will increase slightly above the inflation rate, by 3.1 per cent, next year.

"Today we had a discussion with employers and unions about the minimum salary. On the one hand, you know very well that the Romanian economy is going through an economic crisis along with all the world's economies. On the one hand, entrepreneurs, who had carried the burden in this past year and supported the economy during this time of crisis, came up with the proposal to keep the minimum salary at the same level, instead of increasing it. On the other hand, the unions, of course, came up with a proposal to increase the minimum salary by more than 7 per cent," said Cîtu, after the Government meeting.

He said he had found a compromise formula and that the minimum salary would increase by 3.1 per cent.

"I say we have found a compromise. The minimum salary, from our point of view, will increase slightly above the inflation rate. The inflation rate is estimated below 2 per cent, at 1.8 per cent, and the minimum salary increases by 3, 1 per cent next year. This shows that we support the increase of low incomes of Romanians, but at the same time we understand the costs for entrepreneurs and we say that it is the formula that will support the dynamics of the economy in 2021 and in the future," added the Prime Minister.