PM Citu on bill dismantling SIIJ: We'll attempt a change in the Senate

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday at the end of the government meeting that he further wants the bill on the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) to clear Parliament in a form close to the one approved by the government and that a change to this effect will be attempted during Senate debates.

"I remain of the opinion that this is the best form for Romania today," the Prime Minister said during a press briefing at the Victoria Palace of Government.

The Chamber of Deputies' Law Committee issued on Thursday a favorable report on an amended version of the bill dismantling the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes; one of the adopted amendments is that submitted by national minorities' deputy Ionel Stancu, which stipulates that magistrates can be prosecuted only with approval of the Supreme Council of Magistrates.

AGERPRES

