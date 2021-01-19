PM Citu on schools' reopening: If things stay as they are, we'll start on February 8

Prime Minister Florin Citu, speaking today on Radio Europa FM, said that the decision regarding the reopening of schools will be taken on February 2, and if things regarding the evolution of the COVID pandemic in Romania stay as they are, schools will definitely reopen on February 8 in compliance with the previously set forth relevant requirements.

"The decision will be made on February 2. We are looking at the situation every day, I receive statistics and detailed analyses from [head of the Emergency Management Department] Arafat and we follow the precise evolution of the pandemic. We must all focus now on the vaccination campaign, and it's important to communicate on this, but we must not forget that there is still a global pandemic going on; we must keep the restrictions in place, we must wear masks, observe social distancing and all the other measures that have yielded results so far. (...) If things remain as they are, it is clear that we will start on February 8, with those conditions listed by the President when he announced that schools will open on this date," Florin Citu said when asked if the decision on schools' reopening on February 8 could be reversed.

The Prime Minister pointed out that this move also depends on the degree of compliance with the measures ordered by the authorities.

"I want us to open schools on February 8, it is important to do this, I'd like to open the entire economy, not just schools, but we are conditioned on the development of the pandemic. In order to be able to open schools and the economy, we must get vaccinated and we must observe these restrictions, it's simple. Mask, sanitizer and getting vaccinated. If we do all this, you'll see that we will open the economy as soon as possible," said the Premier.

He mentioned that the economic restrictions will be gradually relaxed but it all depends on the evolution of the pandemic and of the vaccination campaign.

"They go hand in hand now, the answer here is the same as for the opening of schools. We monitor the situation daily and it depends only on us, not on the government, the government doesn't make the decision to open schools or not just like that, in a bubble. No, we are taking this decision in the context of the development of the pandemic and of the vaccination campaign in Romania, if things fare well restrictions will be relaxed faster, if not, unfortunately, we won't be able to do so," PM Citu concluded.