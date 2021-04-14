PM Citu: Romania ranks 4th in EU in terms of anti-COVID double-vaccinated people, ever closer to returning to normality

The Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that Romania "is ever closer to returning to normality", specifying that our country occupies the 4th position in the top of EU countries regarding people vaccinated with both shots against COVID, agerpres.ro confirms.

"We are ever closer to returning to normality. Romania occupies the 4th position among the EU countries regarding people double-vaccinated against COVID. We have a new vaccination record in the last 24 hours: 76,590 people. There were new flows opened and the capacity of vaccination in Romania surpasses 115,000 per day. I encourage you all to vaccinate! We all want to get rid of the pandemic and to return to our lives prior to that. Returning to normality is within our reach and depends on each and every one of us," Citu wrote, on his Facebook page.