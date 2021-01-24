PM Citu: The power to achieve our objectives, as a nation, lies in our unity

Prime Minister Florin Citu says that the power to achieve our objectives, as a nation, lies in our unity, a message addressed on the occasion of the 162nd anniversary of the Union of Romanian Principalities, according to AGERPRES.

"The Union of the Romanian Principalities under the leadership of Alexandru Ioan Cuza reminds us that the power to achieve our goals, as a nation, lies in our unity. We were able to return to freedom and democracy while being united against the dictatorship, in December 1989. We have shown that we can stop serious slippage, we can save democracy, when an illegitimate and oppressive power has acted against its own people. And also together we will succeed in protecting the health of the people, of us all, and to recover economically after the pandemic. Happy birthday to all Romanians!," wrote Florin Citu, on Sunday, on his Facebook page.