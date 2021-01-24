 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: The power to achieve our objectives, as a nation, lies in our unity

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu says that the power to achieve our objectives, as a nation, lies in our unity, a message addressed on the occasion of the 162nd anniversary of the Union of Romanian Principalities, according to AGERPRES.

"The Union of the Romanian Principalities under the leadership of Alexandru Ioan Cuza reminds us that the power to achieve our goals, as a nation, lies in our unity. We were able to return to freedom and democracy while being united against the dictatorship, in December 1989. We have shown that we can stop serious slippage, we can save democracy, when an illegitimate and oppressive power has acted against its own people. And also together we will succeed in protecting the health of the people, of us all, and to recover economically after the pandemic. Happy birthday to all Romanians!," wrote Florin Citu, on Sunday, on his Facebook page.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.