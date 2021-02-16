PM Citu: V-shaped economy recovery, a certainty

Prime Minister Florin Citu states that the recovery of the economy in "V" is "a certainty," after, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics, in the fourth quarter of 2020 Romania's economy rose by 5.3%, as reported by AGERPRES.

"Romania's economy - performance that shatters apocalyptic estimates! In the fourth quarter of 2020, Romania's economy grew by 5.3%!!! A fantastic performance. The fastest recovery of the economy in history. We promised. We did it. We were right. The recovery of the economy in V, a certainty!," Florin Citu says on Tuesday in a post on his Facebook page.

He recalls that in 2020 Romania's economy, along with the global one, was hit by the biggest crisis in the last hundred years.

"However, it contracted by only 3.9%. We took the best measures from an economic point of view and shattered all apocalyptic estimates. Together we managed to recover the economy and have this result. Romania performed in 2020 by 5% better than the initial estimates and on average by 2.5% better than all the estimates published by the international institutions, the European Commission, the rating agencies and the financial institutions," adds Citu.

The prime minister points out that 2021 is the year of reforms and investments.

"We do not stop here. This year is the year of reforms and investments. We are correcting 30 years of delays and populism. In this first term, of 4 years, I promise to put the economy on a path of sustainable economic growth and to create an economic milieu in which all Romanians have the chance to succeed," Citu also states.