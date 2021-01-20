PM Citu visits COVID-19 vaccination campaign hqs to assess campaign, scheduling platform

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Florin Citu went on a working visit to the headquarters of the National Committee on the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) to assess the latest developments in the immunisation campaign, according to AGERPRES.

According to a memo from the Government, discussed at the meeting were the latest developments in the immunisation campaign and its scheduling, as well as a delivery schedule for the next vaccine batches allocated to Romania.

Citu was introduced to the vaccination appointment scheduling platform, its operation and interconnection, and the steps taken by IT specialists to overcome any difficulties encountered in the registration process.