PM Citu: We have 140,000 vaccines weekly; we will try to increase number of doses

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that Romania will try to increase the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine it receives weekly, underscording the intention to reach almost 100,000 vaccines per day, according to AGERPRES.

"We will try to increase the number of doses. They will increase gradually until March, but we will want to have more because I believe that if we keep this pace, we will reach almost 100,000 vaccines capacity per day, which would be very good," the prime minister said at a video conference at Victoria Palace with the prefects.

He urged prefects to ensure that the rules regarding the COVID-19 pandemic are followed.

"Let's not forget that we are still in a pandemic and we have to keep the restrictions where they are needed, to keep the same message to the citizens. The fact that we started this vaccination campaign does not mean that the danger has passed and we have to say that every day. The vaccination campaign is complementary, it helps to eliminate the pandemic faster, that's all we wanted, but we are still in a pandemic, we still have to respect these rules and you as representatives of the Government in the territory must make sure that these rules are respected," Citu also said.

He asked the prefects to prepare the 932 vaccination centres in the country by next week, estimating that the second stage of vaccination will begin at that time.