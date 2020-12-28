PM Citu: We won't slash salaries of public employees; they will stay at 2020 level

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday announced that the salaries of public sector employees will not be cut next year, but they will be maintained at the level of those of December 2020, until an analysis of the salary law is completed.

"As for the employees in the public sector, I said it, I repeat it and I will say it again and again: I am not in favour of cutting salaries, I am not voting for salaries to be cut. At this moment we are analyzing whether the law in force is effective, for we saw there were all sorts of anomalies and exceptions when this law was approved. We will make a comprehensive analysis, we will come up with the result and, until then, the incomes of public sector employees, both local and central, will remain at the level of December 2020, until the moment when we will have an analysis on the aspects and implications of the salary law, of those exceptions that appeared," said Citu, after the Government meeting.