PM Citu: We'll find a solution for private events to start as of June 1

Prime Minister Florin Citu said in Satu Mare on Tuesday that a solution would be found so that weddings or baptisms could be organised as of June 1, in the context in which about 250,000 such events had been postponed nationwide due to the pandemic.

"We shall see how these measures will look like and what these will be in the end. It is obvious that starting June 1 there will be several measures backing down some measures taken last year. Some of the measures have already been announced. Of course, I know the problem about private events and we'll certainly find a solution for these to start as of June 1 as well. (...) We are flexible about solutions," PM Citu said.

He underscored that not all restrictions would be removed as of June 1, as another stage is envisioned to start on August 1.

In the same context, the head of Government also pointed out that all ministers and secretaries of state would be present next week in vaccination centres nationwide, to endorse the vaccination campaign, reports agerpres.