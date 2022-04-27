 
     
PM Ciuca after visit to Ukraine: Civilian targets being hit cannot be tolerated

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the Romanian delegation who went to Ukraine with him were moved by what they saw in Irpin and Borodianka, "two towns that were hit without taking anything into account."

Ciuca told a news conference that hitting civilian targets in which innocent people lose their lives cannot be tolerated no matter the context. He underlined Romania's support for a field investigation in order to discover war crimes.

"The Romanian government has allocated 100,000 euros, a voluntary contribution to the International Criminal Court so that it can carry out a field mission," said Ciuca. He added that this contribution could be increased, and Romania could also send experts for the investigation.

On Tuesday, Ciuca met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and members of the Ukrainian government. He was accompanied by Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, and Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

AGERPRES

