PM Ciuca: Anticorruption fight should be collective answer, entire society participating

The anticorruption fight should be a collective answer, seeing the participation of the entire society, said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, on Thursday, in a message addressed on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day, agerpres reports.

"December 9 is the International Anti-corruption Day. This day reminds us of the fact that Romania has an international obligation, assumed as a democratic state, to submit all efforts to limit the phenomenon of corruption at the level of society. At the same time, however, this day represents much more for Romania as a rightful member of the European Union and NATO. We are a country that had the chance 30 years ago to leave behind a criminal communist regime and to commit to the irreversible road of Western democracy. For this reason, the anticorruption fight in Romania is not only an obligation to fulfill, resulting from European commitments. The anticorruption fight is not only an element of the rule of law, without which the latter couldn't exist. The anticorruption fight is not only a collection of laws and local, national, regional and international institutions. The anticorruption fight is all this and something more: a belief shared at the level of the entire society that Romania's path cannot exist outside Western democracies and the European and transatlantic democratic values," said Nicolae Ciuca.

Corruption is a complex phenomenon, which affects the destiny and welfare of citizens, the activity of companies, institutions and even states, the Prime Minister added."That's why, the anticorruption fight should be a collective answer, seeing the participation of the entire society, the business milieu, non-governmental organizations, as well as all state institutions, in partnership with the regional and international organizations," Ciuca emphasized.Furthermore, Ciuca pointed out that the Government of Romania has the role of managing efficiently the Executive response mechanisms to the phenomenon of corruption, in full accordance with the pro-European and transatlantic value of a constitutional democracy based on the rule of law.