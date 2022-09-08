 
     
PM Ciuca assures ITU Sec Gen Houlin Zhao ITUPP-22 Conference in Bucharest will be landmark event

ciuca guvern

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday had a meeting with International Telecommunication Union Secretary General Houlin Zhao, in which context he gave guarantees that Romania will do its best for the organisation of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (ITUPP-22) to represent a landmark event and thanked the high official for the support granted in the preparation of the event.

"In my meeting with @ITUSecGen Houlin Zhao I thanked for the support in the preparations for #ITUPP-22 in Bucharest. Romania will do its utmost to ensure the Conference will be a landmark event, with decisions that positively impact the development of IT&C sector," Nicolae Ciuca wrote in a post on the Government's Twitter page, told Agerpres.

