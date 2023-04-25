PM Ciuca, at Palas Campus inauguration: Iasi's long-term investment example shoud be multiplied

Prime Minister Ciuca, at Palas Campus inauguration: Iasi's long-term investment example shoud be multiplied.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday, at the inauguration of Palas Campus in Iasi, that this investment is a long-term one, which will polarise the potential of the entire region, and this example must be applied in other regions of the country, told Agerpres.

"Not long ago, Commissioner Ferreira was here in Iasi to launch the operational programmes of the next multiannual framework for European funding. We chose Moldavia to understand and send a very clear message that our effort is aimed at reducing disparities both at local and regional level. It is very important that the model, the example that Iasi is setting today, is multiplied and that it makes the contribution that citizens expect, that evolution in which we, at central level, invest a lot of confidence and assume the responsibility to support such projects and to ensure, because we are talking about reducing disparities, equal opportunities for all citizens, for what development and prosperity mean," said Nicolae Ciuca.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Iasi, Moldavia and other regions have potential for business opportunities and urged business people to look at the projects and programmes that are included in the various funding lines with European or national funds.

Nicolae Ciuca pointed out that this centre inaugurated on Tuesday will be a hub where future digitalisation projects will be developed and will connect Iasi with 70 countries on four continents.

"I am convinced that with the presence here today of the Minister of Education, the Minister of Research and Development, we are in a centre where this potential will be developed in IT&C, artificial intelligence, it will be a hub where future digitisation projects will be developed for everything that means public services for citizens, local administration, the link with the central administration, connecting the business environment of Iasi with 70 other countries, because I understand that there are 70 countries present from four continents," Ciuca added.

The head of government also thanked the companies that have invested in Iasi, including Amazon and Microsoft, for having encouraged young, qualified Romanians to choose to stay and work in the country.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is paying a visit to Iasi County on Tuesday, when he will visit several landmarks in the area and will participate in the 2023 Administration Forum.

Thirteen companies from the USA, Germany, France, Norway, Switzerland and Romania have set up their headquarters at Palas Campus, some of them with their first office in the region, attracted by the modern office infrastructure and the university centre's generous workforce offer.

In 2005, Amazon opened its dedicated R&D centre in Iasi, Romania, the first of its kind in Eastern Europe. Amazon has been present in the Palas complex since 2010, and now brings its employees in the city together under one roof.

Palas Campus is fully leased and includes multinational companies in areas such as IT, automotive and insurance, totalling more than 5,000 employees, the press release said.