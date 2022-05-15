 
     
PM Ciuca congratulates chancellor Karl Nehammer, elected leader of the Austrian People's Party

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulated Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who was elected leader of the Austrian People's Party on Saturday, Agerpres reports.

"Congratulations to @karlnehammer on his election as president of @volkspartei. I look forward to further strengthening the close cooperation between Romania and Austria and between our parties within the EPP," Ciuca wrote on Twitter.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer was elected the new leader of the Austrian People's Party (OVP) on Saturday, receiving the support of all delegates present at a special party conference.

Nehammer took over as Chancellor of Austria in December 2021, following the resignation of Sebastian Kurz, as interim OVP leader.

