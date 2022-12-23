PM Ciuca, discussions with Samsung representatives - nuclear power, semiconductors, among the topics

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca carried out, on Friday, discussions with Samsung company representatives, on topics related, among others, to nuclear energy and semiconductors, showing that there are collaboration outlooks in this regard, in the context of the strategic partnership between Romania and the Republic of Korea, told Agerpres.

"Excellent discussions with representatives of the giant Samsung. Prospects in nuclear power, large infrastructure, IT&C, semiconductors and electronics," Ciuca wrote on the Government's Twitter page.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is on an official visit to the Republic of Korea, between 21 and 23 December. He carried out talks with his South Korean counterpart Han Duck-soo and had several high level meetings on topics of interest in the area of economic cooperation, with an emphasis on energy, investments, education and arms industry.