PM Ciuca: Economic growth - result of Government's work, dialogue with business environemnt, coalition decisions

The growth recorded by the economy of Romania in the first quarter of this year is the result of the work of the Government, of the dialogue with the business environment and the decisions made at the political level within the governing coalition, said, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who added that results "beyond any expectation" were achieved, given the current context marked by the effects of the energy and gas price crisis and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The data published on Tuesday by the National Institute for Statistics show an economic growth in the first quarter of 6.5% over the similar period of last year and 5.2% over the previous quarter, he mentioned, at the start of the Government meeting."In the current context, given that it was as obvious as can be that the activity we conducted was affected by the effects of the pandemic crisis, by the effects of the energy and gas price crisis and, in the recent period, the effects of the invasion of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, we have managed, beyond any expectations, to accomplish economic growth. As the figures show, including those presented by Eurostat, Romania had the highest growth in the first quarter, compared to the previous quarter, within the European Union. It's the result of the work of all members of Government and I want to thank you, it is the result of dialogue that we had with the business environment, with the associative environment, with all citizens, through the activities that we conducted. It is the result of decisions and measures at the political level that we made in the coalition," Nicolae Ciuca stated.According to him, the Government has ensured predictability, stability and confidence for the business environment, for all those that contribute to the economic development of Romania."Our approach to directing the decisions of the Government towards the business environment, towards investments, has concretized in the allotment of 7 percent for investments through the governing program and also through the 'Support for Romania' package, in which, also, 60% of the sums allotted are for investments, [and] 40% for protecting vulnerable persons, for social measures. These show very clearly the orientation of the Government to maintain jobs and focus the activity of the Government and coalition to protect citizens, in this context which is not at all favorable for the conduct of economic activities," the Prime Minister said. AGERPRES