PM Ciuca: Flat tax must be applied as established

The flat tax rate must be applied as established and as initially provided for, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday, Agerpres reports.

"I said that at this moment the flat tax rate must be applied as established and as initially provided for. We discussed with Tax Council representatives and the conclusion following the analyses presented by them was that we should act in such a way that the flat tax is indeed a single rate," Ciuca said at the Senate after participating in a health event.Asked if the government plans to scrap, starting with 2023, certain fiscal facilities such as tax breaks in IT, construction or agriculture, Ciuca said this first requires the relevant analysis to be completed.Regarding possible changes to current corporate taxes, the Premier emphasized: "This is not about changing corporate taxes"."We just had a discussion and concluded that at this time, when we were able to see that the economic measures taken to support investment have contributed to maintaining the economic balance and even to a substantial economic growth compared to the previous quarter and the similar period in the year before, changing the corporate tax system would not be a wise move for the government. There are other fiscal measures experts are working on and which they will table to the coalition; after we analyze the matter and take a decision within the coalition, we will present it publicly," Ciuca also declared.