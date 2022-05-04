PM Ciuca, German President Steinmeier discuss regional impact of Ukraine war

On Wednesday, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed visiting President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Government House to discuss Ukraine war and its regional impact.

According to a government press statement, the two dignitaries underscored the importance of European and Euro-Atlantic unity in providing support to Ukraine and its citizens, as well as in managing the impact of the situation on Eastern Europe and the implementation of sanctions against Russia.

Ciuca and Steinmeier agreed on the need to support Ukraine refugees, being acknowledged Romania's effort in that regard. Ciuca also underlined the importance of bilateral and Europewide co-operation in ensuring energy security and managing the problems posed by the blockage of supply chains.

He added that Romania's support to Ukraine also includes facilitating exports of Ukrainian agricultural produce, currently affected by the blockade on Ukrainian Black Sea ports, to third markets. He also pointed out that Romania is making efforts to diversify its energy sources, emphasising the national steps to increase exploitation of natural gas resources.

Ciuca pleaded for Germany's support in strengthening Black Sea security, thanking Germany for its participation in enhanced air policing in Romania.

Ciuca and Steinmeier underscored the quality of bilateral relations, highlighting the ample potential for expanding Romanian-German economic co-operation.

The Romanian official voiced interest in diversifying investment and co-operation between the two countries in strategic areas, such as energy, technology, and infrastructure.

On the other hand, he added that Romania is meeting all the standards for full accession to the Schengen area, ensuring de facto and effective protection of the EU external borders amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. AGERPRES