PM Ciuca meets AgriMin Daea and urges him to come up with support measures for farmers

Guvernul Romaniei
Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Friday, at the Victoria Palace, with Agriculture Minister Petre Daea, whom he asked for urgent measures in support of the Romanian farmers, Spokesman of the Executive Dan Carbunaru mentioned.

"Romania's prime minister requested urgent solutions to the problems which farmers and processors are confronted with, which were also signaled in the discussions carried out on Thursday by the Executive head with representatives of the relevant sector. The main measures should be aimed at a fair relations between producers, agriculture processors and retail chains, but also the facilitation of exports in the agricultural products area, in view of evening out the trade balance," Carbunaru showed.

Farmers are organising protests on Friday in several countries and in Bucharest, unsatisfied with the solution which the European Commission found to the serious issues and unbalances which the Romanian agri-food sector is confronted with, because of the market distortions caused by the armed conflict in Ukraine, told Agerpres.

