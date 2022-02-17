PM Ciuca meets with business milieu representatives to build cooperation mechanism

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met today with the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR), in a bid to establish a cooperation mechanism focused on economic and reform priorities, the government said in a release.

The cooperation themes are related to macroeconomic stability, the allocation of financial resources for recovery and resilience, sustainable development, the modernization of the state's interaction with the private sector, health care and education, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Exchanges of suggestions and proposals generate predictability and prospects for implementing the modernization plans Romania needs. Efficiency in the implementation of these solutions will be ensured only if we take into account the reality we face, a reality confirmed through the constant dialogue with you. This dialogue, from the perspective of optimizing the functioning of public institutions, has strengthened the foundations of the process already started by the efficient investment of resources in developing the country to its full potential in the current context generated by the implementation of NRRP reforms and investments and the start of the OECD accession process," the Prime Minister said.

Given the aim of adopting a fiscal strategy by the middle of this year in consultation with the business environment, the participants in the meeting approached fiscal policy subjects and examined goals such as reducing Romania's budget deficit and launching the reform and digitization off the National Tax Management Authority.

The CDR representatives expressed their vision for the allocation of recovery and resilience financial resources, referring also to measures to support the business environment with financial resources and through the mobilization of private capital for growth and investment, and highlighted the need for implementing financial instruments to support this mobilization.

In terms of sustainable development, today's meeting focused on analyzing a new energy market model with well-defined pillars: production, grid and supply, but also on measures to protect the environment with a focus on waste and compost management. The importance of new proposals for corporate and administrative governance or commercial and public funding was also emphasized.

The participants also dwelled on the need for administrative streamlining, but also for the modernization of the basic legislation of the business environment, with a highlight on the company and public procurement law, which would help the economy and the administration to implement the NRRP, the release states.

"Health care was another important topic during the meeting. The coalition presented several proposals to cut red tape, improve the way the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices works, or the efficient management of NRRP investments. In the discussion on education, the Prime Minister analyzed the possibility of implementing several concepts and suggestions from CDR representatives, starting with the assessment of the teachers' performance, the continuation of functional illiteracy remediation programs, the expansion of the network of workshops and laboratories for applied sciences or transparency in education," the government's release states.

Attending the meeting on behalf of the government were Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu, Minister of Research and Digitization Marcel Bolos, Environment Minister Tanczos Barna, and the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Mircea Abrudean.

The delegation of the Coalition for Romania's Development led by CDR coordinator Adela Jansen (the French Chamber of Commerce in Romania - CCIFER) included Cristian Secosan (from the Foreign Investors Council), Ionut Simion (AmCham), Letitia Pupazeanu (AmCham), Ana Bobirca (the Romanian Businesspeople's Association - AOAR), Florin Pogonaru (AOAR), Sterica Fudulea (the National Council of Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises - CNIPMMR), Andreas Lier (the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry - AHK), Sebastian Metz (AHK), Laura Florea (Romanian Business Leaders), Francois Coste (CCIFER), and Mariuca Talpes (RBL).